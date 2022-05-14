“In the sense of the Criminal Code, swearing or” insulting in an extremely indecent manner “is considered” grave insult “.

In other words, the expression should be a curse, while today people are being prosecuted for insulting expressions, “said Ara Zohrabyan, former chairman of the RA Chamber of Advocates, during a professional discussion organized today in France Square.

In particular, a woman wrote “hairy” to Nikol Pashinyan, and he is being prosecuted. Suppose saying “hairy” is insulting, but in the sense of the criminal code it is not a curse. And insulting in an extremely indecent way must presuppose a specific action, so from the point of view of application, most of these criminal cases do not comply with the mentioned norm of the Criminal Code. “This is for the information of the investigators who will make baseless accusations against the citizens,” Ara Zohrabyan added.

Luiza SUKIASYAN