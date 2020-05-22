A woman cared for her sick parents while she was pregnant. Her father died, and coronavirus came for her too

Like many who are available in contact with the virus, she caught it too, in response to Garcia’s medical data, supplied to CNN.

“I stopped thinking of myself, even though I should because it’s my first baby, my first child,” Garcia informed CNN. “The people that know me know that my parents are my world. You’re stuck between the two and I chose them because I didn’t want to lose them.”

Although she and her mom have recovered, the illness took her father from her earlier than he bought to fulfill her firstborn youngster. Carlos Arturo Garcia handed away at age 70 on April 22.

‘I really feel the vacancy’

As Garcia, 33, grieves the lack of her father, she is making an attempt to maintain it collectively for her mom. She’s additionally persevering with her day job of educating kindergarten, now just about as a result of pandemic.

Meanwhile, her husband is half a world away, awaiting his flight — if it would not get canceled — to the US on May 26.

Garcia and Yasreynolds Rodriguez have been in a long-distance relationship for three years. He lives within the Dominican Republic and the couple was simply in a position to get him a visa to return to the US.

The household requested that the visa be expedited with “everything that I’m going through with my father, that I’m pregnant and that I had Covid,” Garcia stated. Luckily, it bought accredited.

Their child is due August 3, so the couple hopes Rodriguez is ready to be in New Jersey for the delivery.

Garcia’s pals are planning a digital child bathe for her on June 7, so the mom-to-be is making an attempt to stay up for that in between the waves of grief.

Being at house, seeing Carlos Garcia’s spot on the desk and understanding he is not coming house is tough on each mom and daughter.

“I have to be strong for my mother because she’s having a hard time,” Garcia stated. “Every spot, every smell, being in the bedroom, it’s difficult. I try not to break down in front of her.”

Meanwhile her mom, Gloria Garcia, has discovered herself a widow at age 64.

“That is the hardest thing, to be alone,” Gloria Garcia stated. “That is the hardest thing psychologically. I feel the emptiness.”

She and Carlos Garcia met of their native Colombia and had been married for 38 years. Both turned US residents final yr.

Gloria Garcia stated her daughter has been her largest assist system.

“She has been my support because maybe alone I would not have been able to, I would not have been able to continue,” she stated.

Catching Covid-19

Family was every little thing to Carlos Garcia, and he by no means stopped working to assist his spouse and two daughters.

After he had a stroke 5 years in the past, his spouse took over his job delivering medication to nursing properties in New York and New Jersey. Carlos Garcia misplaced some perform in the correct facet of his physique, leaving him with a limp and a hampered arm, his daughter stated.

“He would still get dressed in his uniform like he used to before the stroke, and he’ll be the passenger, but he knew all the routes,” Garcia stated of her dad. “They both will go together but the actual employee was my mom.”

The couple had been each important staff and they stored delivering medication even because the pandemic continued to unfold throughout the US.

On April 3, Gloria Garcia came house exhausted and the subsequent day, she had a fever of 102 levels Fahrenheit. That weekend, Carlos Garcia additionally began feeling drained and getting fevers.

Garcia struggled to maintain her parents snug with ice packs, Tylenol and numerous soup. She realized she could not do something to ease their heavy respiratory. She had been caring for them across the clock for every week.

“My mom was going up the stairs and she was running out of breath,” Garcia stated. “My dad’s not eating now, and he was hurt. I could tell he was swallowing, and it was hurting him in his chest.”

On Easter Sunday, she referred to as her sister and they admitted each parents to Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey. Both examined optimistic for Covid-19, in order that they had been positioned in a hospital room collectively, at Garcia’s request.

“I couldn’t get out of the car because at that point, I already knew I had a fever,” Garcia stated. “I knew I had Covid even though I wasn’t already tested.”

Garcia bought examined on April 16, and she too discovered she had Covid-19, in response to her lab outcomes.

While within the hospital, Gloria Garcia began bettering inside just a few days. She helped maintain her husband, although she was sick, too.

“He would say to me, ‘Gloria, I am thirsty. I want water,'” she stated. “So I would say to him, ‘Wait my love, I will give you the water, because I cannot run because I have the IV.'”

The final phrases her dad stated to her

Gloria Garcia was recovering, however her husband’s well being was declining. A physician referred to as Garcia to let her know that her dad wanted the care of the ICU.

Knowing the subsequent step, Garcia referred to as her mother with her sister on a three-way name. The siblings wanted to speak to their dad earlier than he was transferred.

“I love you,” Garcia informed her dad. “Be strong because we love you and you have a new grandchild coming. Maybe it’s a boy like you want, so please be strong.”

“He said, ‘OK I love you,’ and I said, ‘I love you too’ and that was it,” she informed CNN, in between tears.

Garcia felt like this was goodbye. “He never says I love you in English,” she stated. “It was different. I felt it.”

Carlos Garcia was given a bipap masks to make his respiratory higher and when that did not work, he was placed on a ventilator.

“The doctor called me, and she said, ‘If the heart stops, it’s most likely that he won’t be coming back,'” Garcia stated.

Besides the stroke from earlier than, her father had the preexisting circumstances of diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnea, she stated.

Over the course of days, his kidneys began failing, different organs adopted, and his coronary heart stopped beating.

That “I love you” was the final time Garcia bought to listen to her Papi’s voice earlier than he handed away.

Healing bodily and emotionally

While her parents had been on the hospital, Garcia was at house with a fever. For 4 days, she took care of herself while battling the virus alone. She referred to as her obstetrician to ensure she was conserving the child protected.

Gloria Garcia fearful about her being alone, and returned from the hospital after recovering herself to assist her daughter. Garcia battled a fever for 12 days. Now, each she and the child are doing tremendous.

Garcia bought to see her dad once more on May 5 at his wake. Carlos Garcia was carrying the go well with from his daughter’s marriage ceremony.

As Garcia seems forward, she is keen to fulfill her child. She would not know if will probably be a boy or a woman, however her Papi had his personal ideas on that.

“My father was looking forward for it to be a boy,” she stated.