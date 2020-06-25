A Wisconsin music festival initially called the ‘COVID Herd Immunity Fest’ changed its name after predicable backlash

The event, which can be scheduled for three days next month in Ringle, was renamed the “July Mini Fest” alternatively.

The festival, which will showcase 15 bands across three days, comes as bands have considered a variety of new formats designed to continue performing when the majority of venues and festivals are closed or postponed.

The function organizer did not instantly respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Writing on the Q & Z Expo Center Facebook page , organizers said the crowd will soon be kept small enough allowing social distancing and every one will be kept outdoors.

“For the record the venues land can accommodate up to 10,000 occupancy,” organizers wrote. “This is an OUTDOOR EVENT for 3 Days. We are only selling 20% of that so anyone has the choice and ability to social distance.”

On the name, the post clarified, “The Festival is also not called ‘Herd Immunity’ and the name no longer tied to any of our social media or promotion.”

Commenters lamented the media’s coverage of the event, with some thanking the bands among others expressing support. A few, however, criticized the venue for dancing with the event, calling the decision “selfish” and an “incredibly moronic idea.”

The court had ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority by extending the order, and the governor has said a new statewide Covid-19 plan would not be implemented after the first proposal was rejected.

With no stay-at-home order in place, events such as the “July Mini Fest” can continue as planned, since it is a private venue and never a public park or campground.

Still, local health officials are warning against any large events.

“The Health Department is in communication with County leaders and the Organizers to discuss what is allowed by county policy,” Madison County Health Department public information officer Judy Burrows told CNN. “We discourage any mass gathering or events because of the risk of spread of COVID.”