A white person and a Black person vote by mail in the same state. Whose ballot is more likely to be rejected?

Jessica King’s absentee ballot application never ever got here. She attempted to vote early at her ballot place near her house in Albany, Georgia– however left when the crowd made social distancing difficult.

Finally, thanks to an early alarm on Election Day and a almost hourlong wait, King, 27, was able to vote in the state’s June main.

The barriers she experienced to securely casting a ballot numerous months into a pandemic were frustratingly familiar to her as a Black citizen.

“As a person of color, the worry that my vote won’t get counted is always there,” King, who works at a nonprofit community advocacy group in Albany, stated in an interview. “It’s not because we don’t trust the system, it’s because the experiences we have had. History has taught us that people of color — our vote does not get counted when it really matters.”

Voting by mail has actually been promoted– appropriately, specialists state– as the best method to get involved in the 2020 election while the country stays under risk from the coronavirus, which has actually eliminated more than 160,000 and sickened millions, without any end in sight. Many of those same specialists have actually for years promoted the growth of mail ballot as a tested method to boost involvement in a democracy where an estimated 43 percent of the eligible population, for one factor or another, does not vote.

But the alters that states are rushing to make ahead of November to aid safeguard citizens from COVID-19– broadening their mail and absentee …