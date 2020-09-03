A White officer is charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man under California’s tougher deadly-force law

During the San Leandro conflict, Taylor did not present an instant hazard to cops when Fletcher shot him to death, district attorneys figured out, stated Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

O’Malley mentioned the state legal requirement that ended up being efficient January 1, noting its “intent is that peace officers use deadly force only when necessary in defense of human life. The legislature declared officers shall use other available resources and techniques if reasonably safe and feasible to an objectively reasonable officer.”

Fletcher “was placed on leave after the incident and has been the entire time,” San Leandro Police Chief Jeff Tudor informed CNN on Thursday.

Fletcher’s arraignment is set for September 15, she stated. The officer’s lawyer and the San Leandro Police Officers …