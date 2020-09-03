A White officer is charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man under California’s tougher deadly-force law

San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher, 49, was charged Wednesday with voluntary murder in the shooting death of Steven Taylor, 33, after the set scuffled over a baseball bat inside the shop in the Northern California city, according to authorities and court files.

During the San Leandro conflict, Taylor did not present an instant hazard to cops when Fletcher shot him to death, district attorneys figured out, stated Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

“The decision to file the criminal complaint was made after an intensive investigation and thorough analysis of the evidence and the current law,” O’Malley said in a statement “The work of Police Officers is critical to the health, safety, and well-being of our communities. Their job is one of the most demanding in our society, especially in these current challenging times. They are sworn to uphold and enforce the laws.”

O’Malley mentioned the state legal requirement that ended up being efficient January 1, noting its “intent is that peace officers use deadly force only when necessary in defense of human life. The legislature declared officers shall use other available resources and techniques if reasonably safe and feasible to an objectively reasonable officer.”

Fletcher “was placed on leave after the incident and has been the entire time,” San Leandro Police Chief Jeff Tudor informed CNN on Thursday.

