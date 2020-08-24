A weakened Tropical Storm Marco and a strengthening Tropical Storm Laura are heading for the Gulf Coast

Louisiana is most likely to be spared from the one-two punch of back-to-back cyclones today as Marco was reduced to a hurricane Sunday night. But the state is still in the course of Tropical Storm Laura, which is anticipated to reinforce into a cyclone prior to making landfall in the United States.

Both storms were formerly anticipated to strike the Louisiana coast as cyclones within miles of each other and in a 48-hour duration– an occasion unlike any other in modern-day meteorological history, National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott stated.

But Marco is presently dealing with undesirable conditions that makes it not likely to go back to cyclone strength, stated CNN meteorologistRobert Shackelford And though it might reach Louisiana with a grazing landfall by Monday night or Tuesday early morning, the storm might blow over while moving parallel to the shoreline, he stated.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura, which has actually currently shown fatal in the Dominican Republic, is getting more powerful in the warm waters of the Caribbean and will likely end up being a cycloneTuesday By Wednesday, Laura might reach Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.

‘There might not be much of a window’ If conditions are right for both Marco and Laura to strike land, the results might present a difficulty for Louisiana authorities and the locals. With such a close amount of time, “there may not be much of a window” for rescuers or power remediation teams to react to victims in between the 2 storms,Louisiana Gov John Bel …

