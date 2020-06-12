A warning from the world’s most famous virus hunter

Wet markets have attracted a lot of bad press. What, if any such thing, makes them different from factory farms?

Wet markets are certainly a risk. They sell types of animals, from poultry to wildlife, in small spaces with crowds of humans – it’s an ideal breeding ground.

A modern, well run factory farm features a very different kind of risk – something like influenza, which can simply take hold and spread rapidly in the dense citizenry of animals and potentially escape. But there is also frequently better biosecurity, as people don’t desire to lose each of their animals – and income.

You’ve also raised the alarm about wildlife and fur farms. Why?

We underestimate all of those industries. There are two sides: first of all farmers who breed wild animals for food, as an example bamboo rats, civets, porcupines, frogs, snakes – there’s a complete menagerie.

The reason they’re breeding them is that it’s super profitable. We visited one farm 10 years back, and a couple of porcupines for breeding cost $1,000. China actually promoted wildlife farming as a poverty alleviation programme in the 70s and 80s – and it’s worked.

But what you’ve got now’s a lot of amateur farmers, that have converted old properties which can be pretty unsecure from an illness point of view.

The farmers are moving between farms daily, they’re supplying restaurants, supplying the middlemen who then truck the animals to market in the big cities like Wuhan. It connects the rural areas where the bats with the coronaviruses are, directly into the cities like Wuhan.

I think we underestimate the sheer size of that network and the dynamics within it – it’s enough to operate a vehicle outbreaks.

Secondly, there’s fur farming, usually raccoon dogs. If you see people with fur trim around these nice ski jackets, it’s probably come from a Chinese fur farm. There’s a kind of irony to it – you see wealthy people in the West, with a little bit of fur trim, saying: “It’s disgusting, these wet markets in China”.

Consumption in the West drives a lot of the problems behind infectious diseases.

Do you think that individuals will ever know where Sars-Cov-2 came from – and does it matter?

It does matter, but we’re never going to know 100 % for sure – it’s very hard to definitively prove, without being there at the time.

In that space of uncertainty, conspiracy theories abound – for instance the idea it could have now been bio-engineered. This is ridiculous, but it’s time consuming to fight these fires.

I think it will take after some duration to track Sar-Cov-2 correctly. We have to trace straight back the types of animals which were going into Wuhan’s wet market – and the people. It’s quite possible it was circulating on a farm for weeks or months before emerging in Wuhan.

Every time we’ve looked over the origins of the new illness in the past, we’ve found out it absolutely was actually around a lot longer than thought. Perhaps we will believe it is was just missed because, in most people, it just causes a cough – who in rural China doesn’t have a cough every now and again?