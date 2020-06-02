‘A wake-up call for the nation’: Joe Biden addresses the killing of George Floyd – video | US news

Joe Biden has addressed the killing of George Floyd and the protests that his loss of life has sparked. During a speech in Philadelphia, the Democratic presidential candidate stated Floyd’s final phrases, ‘I can’t breathe’, had been a ‘wake-up call for our nation’. Biden additionally sought to attract a transparent distinction between himself and Donald Trump, saying the US president was ‘half of the downside’

