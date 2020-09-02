Comedian Chelsea Handler simply had yet another psychopathic disaster versus Donald Trump and his advocates, this time declaring that the president is “terrorizing” the nation which an elect him is a “vote for white supremacy.” Not stopping there, she likewise assaulted gun-owning Trump advocates, declaring that they have actually put worry in the hearts of Americans.

Handler Goes On Anti-Trump Tirade

Handler went on this tirade on Sunday in a series of tweets that appeared to be a response to the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha and Portland.

“The discord in today’s America is being caused by Trump,” Handler composed. “If you are scared and fearful, it is because of him and his supporters who own guns. If you are rich, and are thinking about your taxes, remember that a vote for Trump is a vote for white supremacy.”

RELATED:Unhinged Chelsea Handler Bizarrely Claims Georgia Gov Kemp Committed ‘War Crimes’ Over Mask Policy

The discord in today’s America is being brought on byTrump If you are frightened and afraid, it is due to the fact that of him and his advocates who own weapons. If you are abundant, and are thinking of your taxes, keep in mind that an elect Trump is an elect white supremacy. https://t.co/lcHqNktAyo — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 30, 2020

Handler Calls On Twitter To Delete …