A VISION for sustainability and less plastic in Schuylkill County

Sustainability That was a word duplicated at a park in Schuylkill County to promote healthy living and a cleaner environment.

SCHUYLKILL SANCTUARY, Pa.– Hannah Burke of Orwigsburg is everything about sustainability and keeping the environment tidy.

“I want people to take better care of their environment and planet and try to use less plastic and buy local foods and start a garden and really connect with nature and the earth,” stated Burke.

In March of in 2015, the future junior at Blue Mountain High School assisted construct this neighborhood garden at Bubeck Park in Schuylkill Haven thanks to Schuylkill County’s VISION, a group bringing different neighborhoods together.

Anybody from the location can purchase their own plot there and grow their own veggies.

Burke is now assisting to arrange a neighborhood occasion to commemorate a “plastic-free month.” The concept is to raise awareness about the damage plastic can do to the environment.

“These pollutants are getting into our water streams, and a lot of people rely on our water streams for our drinking water, so it’s important to keep our water streams clean as well as the runoff in communities if our drains are blocked by litter, that can cause a problem and flooding in the areas as well,” stated Mandy Fitzpatrick, Schuylkill County’s VISION.

People who came by were likewise able to find out how to make multiple-use bags out of recycled tee shirts and utilize ice cream cones rather of plastic containers to plant seeds.