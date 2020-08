A virus-killing robot may be the answer to returning to the classroom

WORKS. SHELDON: WHILE SCHOO DISTRICTS, MOMS AND DADS, AND INSTRUCTORS ATTEMPT TO DETERMINE IF IT IS SAFE TO BE IN CLASS, THERE IS A RESIDENT BUSINESS THAT DEVELOPED THIS ROBOTIC GADGET TO BATTLE THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS. AND THEY ARE UTILIZING LIGHTS TO GET IT DONE. THIS GADGET MAY BURN AWAY ALL WORRIES ABOUT GOING BACK TO THE CLASSROOM. IT IS ARMED WITH EFFECTIVE UBC– UVC LIGHTS. >> > > UVC IS OBSTRUCTED BY THE OZONE LAYER, WHICH IS WHY UVC IS GERMICIDAL IN NATURE. SO VIRUSES, MICROORGANISMS YEASTS AND, MOLD HAVE NOT HAD THE REQUIREMENT TO ESTABLISH DEFENSE REACTION VERSUS THIS SINCE IT’S NEVER PENETRATED OUR ENVIRONMENT. SHELDON: THIS IS CALLED THE MOBILE DISINFECTION ROBOT DEVELOPED BY SAFE AREA INNOVATIONS. ITS SOLE FUNCTION IS TO DISINFECT SUPER LARGE ROOMS OF GERMS AND VIRUSES WITH UVC LIGHTS. IT WAS PARTICULARLY DEVELOPED TO ATTACK SCHOOL CAFETERIAS, GYMNASIUMS, AND OTHER LARGE ROOMS IN COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES ALSO. >> > > YOU COULD DO 2 SNACK BARS AND 2 GYMS IN 4 HOURS, WHICH WOULD TAKE A LOT LONGER IF YOU ARE UTILIZING WORKFORCE. SHELDON: IT’S TOTALLY HIGH TECH WITH AN INTERNAL GPS SYSTEM AND SENSORS TO WALK AROUND ANY THINGS. AND IT CAN BE PROGRAMMED AND KEPT AN EYE ON FROM ANOTHER LOCATION BY LAPTOP COMPUTER, TABLET, OR SMART DEVICE. >> > > IT CAN GO TO AN LOCATION A REQUIRES TO DISINFECT, DISINFECT THAT SPACE, ALL WHILE SEEING THAT IN REAL …

Source link