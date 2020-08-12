A virtual running mate search: How a personal connection led Joe Biden to pick Kamala Harris

Biden interviewed the California senator over video chat as he entered the homestretch of his search. And although the former vice president would ultimately interview 11 prospective running mates in the span of 10 days, Biden ultimately went with the woman who had always made the most sense to him.

CNN spoke to more than a dozen Biden advisers, friends and top Democrats involved in the campaign’s search who painted a picture of a deliberative and intense process, one that saw the former vice president actively consider a range of candidates even as many around him believed the position was Harris’ to lose from the outset.

When Biden finally met with Harris virtually, he already felt a “genuine personal connection,” a source said.

Some close to the former vice president harbored negative feelings about the way Harris pointedly attacked Biden on issues of race during the first Democratic debate in 2019. Those concerns raised such alarm bells among high-profile Harris supporters that they organized a call with the campaign to defend the California senator. But multiple people who Biden spoke with during the vetting process said they got a sense that Harris was always a top choice. “I always felt he would come back to his comfort zone,” said a close Biden friend, “which was Kamala Harris.” Biden long believed that Harris was arguably the strongest choice for the job, the sources said, with the former vice president drawn to the fact that the California senator knew the…

