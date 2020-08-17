A virtual convention isn’t a partisan issue, but how we got here is (opinion)

This is frustrating. Not for any substantive or legal factor as the celebrations can still pick their candidates practically, and in current years, conventions have actually actually ended up being as much partisan pep rallies as legal procedures anyhow. It’s frustrating since it’s a glaring example of how severely we have actually stopped working to consist of the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, there’s a lot of blame to walk around, from the president on down. But we can mainly indicate shocking mismanagement by conservatives at the state and federal level for the mess we remain in now.
While other nations gradually but undoubtedly go back to regular, numerous Americans are questioning: How could this take place to us? How could our organizations buckle and break so entirely under the weight of the pandemic? The response is, they were made to stop working.