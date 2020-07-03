A vintage clothing store isn’t arguing with customers about wearing masks

Most people were pleased to comply, and the store gave masks to shoppers who did not have one, she said.

“The people that didn’t want to wear a mask, really didn’t want to wear a mask and they wanted to argue about it and just tell me it didn’t work, or that it was stupid,” she said.

Bingham said she was sick and tired of arguing, the like Monday, she put up a blunt new sign.

“If you choose not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit,” the sign says. “We’ll be happy to debate the efficacy of masks when this is all over and you come in to sell your dead grandmother’s clothes.”

It concluded with the message “TL;DR Masks Required.”

Bingham said the store has been flooded with calls, emails and social media messages.

Most have been supportive, she said, but some included angry comments from people saying the sign is making light of the pandemic, which includes hit seniors and people with health problems specially hard.

“I’m a little disappointed that people think that we’re being callous when I feel like it’s exactly the opposite,” she said. “Like I feel like we’re doing our best to protect the vulnerable, we’re not profiting off of anybody’s dead grandmother.”

The store receives plenty of its inventory from estate sales, and so the sign is merely being honest, she said.

Bingham said grandmothers from all around the globe have called and left voice mails thanking the store for standing up for them.

The social media marketing uproar has attracted new customers to Antique Sugar, but Bingham said the store has paused its online sales on Instagram because of the level of messages.

The store has received a few threats, so Bingham hired a security guard from the bar nearby to protect against any potential drama.

Bingham said that if anybody at the shop contracted the virus, the store could possibly have to close for about two weeks. She said she’s mostly concerned for her parents, her staff’s loved ones and everyone else they come in contact with.

“If I get it at work and end up passing it to somebody that can’t recover, that’s the most awful thing in the world and we need to be thinking about other people, not ourselves,” she said.