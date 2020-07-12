A Villa 2 – 0 C Palace

Trezeguet’s double boosted Aston Villa’s hopes for survival as they gained for the primary time since January, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Villa Park.

Palace thought they’d taken the lead by means of Mamadou Sakho early on, however VAR dominated the ball out for a handball, earlier than Trezeguet put Villa forward in first-half stoppage time with a end on the far publish (45+5).

Villa impressed within the second half and doubled their lead by means of the Egyptian once more, poking below Vicente Guaita (59) from eight yards, they usually held on with Palace providing little or no within the remaining third as they stumble in the direction of the top of the season.

The end result means Villa are 4 factors from security with three video games remaining, however with a vastly inferior purpose distinction to each 16th-positioned West Ham and Watford in 17th. Palace, who’ve now misplaced 5 on the bounce, are in 14th.

Full report back to comply with

What’s subsequent?

Villa now go to Everton on Thursday at 6pm, dwell on Sky Sports, earlier than internet hosting Arsenal on July 21, additionally dwell on Sky Sports at 8.15pm. They end the season at West Ham on July 26.

Palace host Manchester United at 8.15pm on Thursday, earlier than going to Wolves on July 20, and internet hosting Tottenham on the ultimate day of the Premier League season on July 26.