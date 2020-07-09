A Villa 0 – 3 Man Utd

Manchester United produced still another unerring attacking display to sweep struggling Aston Villa aside 3-0, but only after a contentious penalty unlocked the door at Villa Park.

Relegation-threatened Villa struck the post through Trezeguet in an encouraging opening quarter but unravelled after Ezri Konsa was harshly adjudged to have fouled Bruno Fernandes by referee Jon Moss.

Fernandes converted his seventh Premier League goal of the summer season from the location to rouse United from their slumber before Mason Greenwood’s thunderbolt put them in control on the stroke of half-time.

Paul Pogba ended the game as a contest with his first goal since April 2019 early in the second half, and United could have had more as demoralised Villa heads fell.

The victory extends United unbeaten run to 17 games in most competitions and moves them to inside a point of fourth-placed Leicester in the race for Champions League qualification. Villa remain 19th, four points from safety with four games remaining to save their Premier League status.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Reina (6), Konsa (5), Hause (6), Mings (5), Taylor (6), Grealish (5), Luiz (6), McGinn (6), El Ghazi (6), Trezeguet (6), Samatta (5). Subs: Nakamba (5), Hourihane (5), Davis (5), Vassilev (n/a). Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Shaw (7), Matic (6), Pogba (8), Greenwood (8), Fernandes (8), Rashford (7), Martial (7). Subs: Williams (6), McTominay (6), Fred (6), James (6), Ighalo (5). Man of the Match: Mason Greenwood

How United continued European pursuit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named the same team that thrashed Sheffield United, Brighton and Bournemouth but Manchester United were off the pace early on.

Aston Villa had numerous chances to seize the initiative but captain Jack Grealish blazed over from Konsa’s deep cross before Trezeguet clipped the outside of the post, as United’s hesitant defending went unpunished.

Mbwana Samatta replaced Keinan Davis in Aston Villa's only differ from the defeat at Liverpool.

Man Utd were unchanged for the fourth Premier League game running for initially since 2006.

Fernandes, anonymous until the period, burst in to life with a pirouette just in the Villa area that saw him collide with Konsa and win United their 13th Premier League penalty of the summer season, despite appearing to initiate contact.

VAR confirmed the on-field decision and Fernandes made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Pepe Reina the wrong way, and from there United did not look straight back.

Bruno Fernandes is congratulated after converted the first-half penalty he won at Villa Park



Anthony Martial and Greenwood drew saves from Reina in the Villa goal but just as it seemed the hosts had reached the interval without sustaining further damage, United doubled their tally.

Martial brilliantly initiated a counter in first-half stoppage-time, exchanging passes with Greenwood who punished hesitant Villa defending having an emphatic drive that saw him hit the target for the third successive game.

Villa needed seriously to respond early in the 2nd half but outclassed as United found their groove. Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed a glorious chance wide from four yards within minutes of the restart and the killer third soon followed.

Paul Pogba scored his first Premier League goal since April 2019 in Man Utd's win at Aston Villa



Fernandes found Pogba in acres of space on the edge of the location from a corner and, with Villa reluctant to engage the Frenchman, that he stroked his first goal of the summer season past the unsighted Reina from 20 yards.

Martial rattled the crossbar as a chastening Villa defeat threatened to take a turn for the worse, however the damage had been inflicted as United cruised to a victory that leave Champions League qualification in their hands and Villa’s survival hopes hanging by way of a thread.

Opta stats: Man Utd on the march

Manchester United will be the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3+ goals, with the last team to do so in the English top-flight being Liverpool in October 1987.

Manchester United are the first team to beat an opponent on every single day of the week in the Premier League, with this specific match against Aston Villa making it the sixth fixture to be played on all a week of the week in the competition.

Aston Villa have conceded 65 goals in the Premier League this season; the exact same number that they had after 34 games if they were last relegated in 2015-16 (finishing 20th).

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa (W14 D7) – the longest unbeaten away run one team has had against another in English top-flight history.

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace on Super Sunday at 2.15pm – live on Sky Sports Premier League – before Manchester United entertain Southampton at 8pm on Monday Night Football – live on Sky Sports Premier League.