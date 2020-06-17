A Villa 0 – 0 Sheff Utd

Sheffield United were denied by a bizarre goal-line technology ‘error’ inside their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa since the Premier League returned in highly controversial fashion adhering to a 100-day absence.

The visitors must have been ahead going into half-time as Oliver Norwood’s deep free-kick was fumbled on the line by Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, but the frequently faultless goal-line technology didn’t alert referee Michael Oliver, to the bemusement of most watching at Villa Park and in the home.

The goal-line decision system didn’t alert referee Michael Oliver



A camera angle behind Nyland’s goal seems to show that the whole ball has crossed the line



Players, staff and officials unexpectedly took a knee soon after kick-off to exhibit support for the Black Lives Matter movement, before Sheffield United were denied their opener.

Villa had the greater of chances in both halves, however, with Dean Henderson keeping Keinan Davis out well twice, and in addition tipping away John McGinn’s fierce effort from the edge.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Sheffield United’s John Lundstram battle for the ball



But it ended goalless, meaning Villa remain in 19th, now a spot off safety, while Sheffield United progress to sixth, four points off the very best four.

How technology ‘error’ stole the headlines

For initially since Villa’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester on March 8, the Premier League kicked off at an eerily empty Villa Park, with football back to give a welcome distraction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the rear of their shirts instead of their names, all players, along side coaches and officials, took a knee just after kick-off, a powerful image of unification after recent events.



















Aston Villa and Sheffield United take the knee meant for the Black Lives Matter movement



Dean Smith and his assistant coaches took a pew higher up behind the dugout, and they’re going to have liked what they saw early from their new vantage point on as Villa came out brightest; Conor Hourihane’s half volley was beaten away by Henderson, before Davis headed over the bar at close range after leaping over Sander Berge.

VAR has received much criticism this season, but this time it had been the supposedly watertight goal-line technology that caused a silly moment of controversy prior to the break.

Nyland seems to carry the ball on the line



Norwood’s deep delivery from wide caused issues for Nyland, who failed to grasp the ball properly, colliding with team-mate Davis and falling in to his side-netting inside the goal. The goalkeeper did his best to keep consitently the ball at risk, and though replays conclusively showed it was over, referee Oliver’s goal-line technology watch didn’t vibrate.

Hawk-Eye apologise for error During the very first half of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match at Villa Park, there was a goal-line incident where the ball was carried over the line by Aston Villa goalkeeper, No 25 Nyland. The match officials didn’t receive a signal to the watch nor earpiece depending on the Goal Decision System (GDS) protocol. The seven cameras positioned in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender, and goalpost. This amount of occlusion never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been around operation. The system was tested and proved functional ahead of the start of the match accordance with the IFAB Laws of The Game and confirmed as working by the match officials. The system has remained functional through the duration of. Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologises to the Premier League, Sheffield United, and everyone afflicted with this incident.

It is the first-time the GDS (Goal-line decision system) has failed since its introduction to the Premier League in 2013, and Hawk-Eye apologised following the game, stating the incident saw the best “level of occlusion” in over 9,000 games where GDS has been used.

43′ | We do not really know very well what to say about this. Still goalless at Villa Park. [0-0] #AVLSHU #AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 17, 2020

Villa continued to create chances after the break as Davis caused more problems for the Sheffield United defence; he first forced Henderson into a fine save at a tight angle from eight yards, before coming within inches of Anwar El Ghazi’s centre. McGinn, straight back after a breaking his ankle in December, also stung the hands of Henderson with a whipped effort from the edge of the box.

Team news Villa made six changes from the defeat by Leicester 100 days ago; Mbwana Samatta was injured, replaced by Keinan Davis, while John McGinn also returned from the long-term injury.

Pepe Reina made way for Orjan Nyland, while Ezri Konsa started in defence alongside Kourtney Hause and Tyrone Mings.

Jack O’Connell and John Fleck missed out for Sheffield United, so Jack Robinson and Sander Berge came in.

The game petered out as both sides struggled to produce chances for a winner, but even after a 15-week absence, technology stole the headlines again. Football is back, not exactly how we knew it, but with the exact same contentious talking points.

Opta stats

Today’s meeting between Aston Villa and Sheffield United was the first English top-flight game to be played in the month of June since Sheffield United beat Stoke 2-1, on the 14th June 1947.

Aston Villa have lost just one of their eight Premier League games against Sheffield United (W5 D2), a 0-2 defeat in this season’s reverse fixture at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United would be the first side to stop Aston Villa from scoring in the home in the Premier League since West Ham in September 2019 (0-0), ending their run of scoring in 10 consecutive league games at Villa Park.

Sheffield United have won 44 points from their opening 29 Premier League games this season; the best points tally in your competition by a newly promoted side at this stage of a season since Birmingham City in 2009-10 (also 44 points).

What’s next?

