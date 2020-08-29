A university is offering scholarships for you to do absolutely nothing

“The world we are living in is driven by the belief in success, in growth, in money. This thinking was leading us into the ecological crisis — and social injustice — we are living in. We wanted to turn that upside down — giving a grant not for the ‘best’ and for ‘doing a project,’ but for doing nothing,” stated Friedrich von Borries, a teacher of style theory at the university and developer of the scholarship job.

Von Borries informed CNN that candidates from all over the world and all strolls of life are welcome to provide their concepts.

The submission survey asks candidates to consider an activity they do not desire to do, for how long they do not desire to do it for, why it is crucial to not do the particular thing in concern, and why they are the ideal individual not to do it.

The concept is that avoiding doing something might really benefit others, who would otherwise be affected by the unfavorable effects of our actions. “We played with the term ‘doing nothing’ but we are meaning, to be more precise, ‘not doing something anymore,'” von Borries stated, discussing the mindful choice to pursue “active inactivity.” All applications will be anonymously included in an upcoming exhibition at Hamburg’s Museum of Art and Design called “The School of Inconsequentiality: Exercises for a.

