On April 29, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the RA MFA reports.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the results of the RA Prime Minister’s official visit to Russia, reaffirmed the commitment of the parties to the provisions of the April 19 joint statement of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The foreign ministers discussed 2020 November 9, 2021 The implementation of the commitments undertaken by the trilateral statements of January 11, 2006 and November 26, referred to the formation of the Commission on Demarcation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability, negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

Minister Mirzoyan agreed with the proposal of the Russian side to hold a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan within the framework of the sitting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held on May 13 in Dushanbe.