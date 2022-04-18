On April 16, a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims took place near the “Zangak” monument in the Nea Zmirni district of Athens. The ceremony started with the intercession of the representatives of the Armenian Apostolic, Catholic and Protestant Churches, headed by His Grace Archbishop Gegham Khacherian, Primate of the Greek-Armenian Diocese. Those present paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Wreaths were laid at the monument by the RA Ambassador to Greece…