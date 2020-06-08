A treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains for 10 years has finally been found

But that adventure has finally come to a finish. The treasure has been found.

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn wrote in his announcement. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”

The treasure was found a few days ago by a man who didn’t want to be named, Fenn told the Santa Fe New Mexican. He noted, however, that the man was from “back East” and he confirmed his discovery by sending Fenn a photograph of his newfound riches.

The treasure, estimated to be worth over $1 million, was an easy method for Fenn to inspire people to explore nature and present hope to people affected by the Great Recession, he said.

Clues resulting in the treasure’s location were included in a 24-line poem published in Fenn’s 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”

Fenn estimated that up to 350,000 people from all over the globe went hunting for the treasure, based on the New Mexican. Some quit their jobs to fully dedicate their lives to the hunt and some even died.

“I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries,” Fenn said on his web site.

