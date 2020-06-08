A treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains for 10 years has finally been found

But that adventure has finally come to a finish. The treasure has been found.

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn wrote in his announcement. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”

The treasure was found a few days ago by a man who didn’t want to be named, Fenn told the Santa Fe New Mexican . He noted, however, that the man was from “back East” and he confirmed his discovery by sending Fenn a photograph of his newfound riches.