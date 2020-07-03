‘A travesty’: AT&T’s Randall Stephenson says Dem police reform mishandling hurting US corporations

“I do think the business community has a vested interest in this and I do think our voice is relevant,” that he went on. “We have a situation where black Americans are receiving a different level of justice and sometimes denied justice. That’s a recipe for unrest, a recipe for lack of stability, a recipe for poor economic growth.”

Stephenson called the decision for Senate Democrats to block a GOP-backed bill a “travesty” that further delayed the legislative process.

“We have a House bill. the House bill is a reasonable bill,” that he said. “Now go to the Senate, [Sen.] Tim Scott applied what I think is a very reasonable bill, a great starting place. There are some areas the Democrats don’t like and as a result, they’ve said that we’re maybe not going to enable them to bring it to the floor for debate. I think it’s a travesty because time is to get this legislation done also to address a few of these systemic problems.”

U.S. corporations are grappling with the impact of the civil unrest sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd as clients and employees call on company leadership to handle police brutality and racial injustice, explained Stephenson, who recently retired as CEO of the U.S. telecommunications and media giant.

“I’ve been CEO 13 years, I have never seen anything like what we’re experiencing right now,” that he told Baier.

“There is an outcry from our employees, by our black employees, and by a broad sector of entire employee base saying, ‘Where are we on this? Where are those values on the wall that we value equality? …Do we have a role? Do we have a voice in this?’ “

Stephenson said his colleagues on the Business Roundtable, the group representing executives of the country’s largest businesses, “are all experiencing the exact same thing.”

His comments come a day following the Business Roundtable announced a summary of recommendations to go Congress toward bipartisan police reform legislation.