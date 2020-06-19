A transport ban in Uganda means women are trapped at home with their abusers

The night before, the 25-year-old mother-of-five was busy buying medication for her young ones in Moroto, a town in northeast Uganda. When Veronica (whose surname we’re not using to protect her identity) came back home, her husband acquired a sharp object and stabbed her in the best eye. He then beat her, so when she blacked out, that he fled, she said.

Two legal volunteers from the Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-U), a company that provides legal aid and access to important services for women, were already taking care of the ground in the community. They heard Veronica’s screams and decided to investigate. After finding her lying unconscious on to the floor, they called their colleague Jacob Lokuda, a front-line legal clerk who responds rapidly to violent incidents, and who recounted what happened.

The three men carried her to Moroto hospital, roughly four miles away. By car, the journey is really a 20-minute drive; by foot, it took over one hour. Veronica drifted in and out of consciousness, mumbling that she thought she had been dead.

On May 4, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni began to loosen the country’s strict anti-coronavirus restrictions after more than six weeks in lockdown. While businesses including hardware shops and wholesale stores have finally reopened, the prevailing ban on all public and private transport remains intact.

This means, critics say, that many women will carry on not only to be trapped at home with a potential perpetrator, but they remain unable to happen to be seek hospital treatment, refuge or help.

The country currently has 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases no fatalities, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University

Many women, like Veronica, have discovered themselves forced to spend additional time with partners who were already abusive. Economic worry can be an added tension. More than 80% of Ugandans work in the informal sector and many have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We stopped a lot to catch our breath,” says Lokuda, who had already jogged 40 minutes to Veronica’s village from their own home. “We didn’t have any protective gear, such as gloves, but she needed medical attention,” he adds.

“He had gone beyond reason,” Veronica said within the phone.

In late March, Museveni indicated that domestic violence just isn’t life threatening and should maybe not be considered so during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re just dealing with two things [that are] deadly. Childbirth, snakebite, heart attack — finish. What else can there be? We’re maybe not dealing with all issues. Somebody is drunk and it has beaten his wife? No, no, no,” that he said.

He has since addressed the problem and said he is devising a “comprehensive plan” on how best to handle the situation.

While ambulances have now been given travel permits, how many vehicles is low and lots of citizens live in villages with a patchy phone signal.

Those working in essential services such as medical care are allowed on the roads, yet legal aid providers are not deemed important until a week ago. Now, 30 lawyers employed by the Uganda Law Society are permitted to provide urgent legal services.

“This is a positive step,” says Irene Ekonga, FIDA-U’s director of programs, “but it’s a drop in the ocean.”

Movement can be an issue, agrees Rose Nalubega, acting commissioner for the national police’s Sexual and Children Offences department in Kampala, the bustling Ugandan capital.

“Response is our greatest challenge,” she said in an interview. “We’re operating in the normal way but [Covid-19] has escalated the problem. We were not prepared, but we try.”

Ugandans can obtain a special travel permit from the resident district commissioner, but locals have complained their offices are usually empty. For organizations like FIDA-U, time is of the essence — and applying for a permit waiver can take hours.

“In these emergency situations, the first response is what really counts,” says Lokuda. “I put everything down because we have to move fast, but there are lots of delays.”

Those found driving without permission can be arrested or have their vehicle impounded.

Several weeks ago, Lokuda received an 8 a.m. call about an alleged rape. As it had been still early, and the young woman’s village was a little further out, that he decided to seek permission for transport. After negotiations, that he didn’t arrive until 2 p.m.

“It was too late,” that he sighs. “The perpetrator had already run away but at least we managed to bring her for a medical examination.”

Police were called and they took her to a station before Lokuda brought her to a medical facility in the vehicle he’d been given approval to travel in.

“Violence against women is accepted here” Josephine Aparo, Senior Coordinator at International Justice Mission

In 30 days, police noted a surge in gender-based violence cases, with around 3,280 recorded between March 30 and April 28, in accordance with Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

In 2019, an average of 1,137 domestic violence cases were reported monthly.

FIDA-U say they witnessed a 522% increase in how many cases reported by phone (from nine on average to 56 calls per week) since the lockdown was first introduced, though they believe additional domestic violence cases are going unrecorded.

Violence against children in addition has soared: the Uganda Child Helpline dealt with 881 cases considering that the lockdown began in late March (the average is 248).

The surge in domestic abuse is set against a backdrop of already high levels in the united states. Forty-six per cent of ever-married women say they are afraid of their current or newest spouse or partner in comparison to 23% of ever-married men, according to figures published by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics in 2016.

“Violence against women is accepted here,” says Josephine Aparo, Senior Coordinator at International Justice Mission (IJM) Uganda, who work with police and prosecutors to bring perpetrators to court.

After a 14-day period, the President will announce the next phase of reopening on 19 May. Yet experts are concerned the existing issues will carry on.

“[Once the transport ban lifts], women in close proximity with abusive partners might be able to report and seek refuge elsewhere,” says Ekonga.

“Issues like economic difficulties are still likely to persist, as well as dependence on male partners for financial support. Cases might drop slightly but by and large, I think they will remain higher than the rates before the lockdown.”

Veronica had been with her husband for 12 years before this assault, which she reported to police in a local station. She had previously reported him some years ago because, she says, he was not taking care of the kids properly. He didn’t have a job, and Veronica’s act as a street vendor attempting to sell meat dry out due to Covid-19 restrictions. They had little money for food or rent.

While her case is being followed up by the Ugandan police, a few rights companies say the authorities have been struggling to adequately answer incidents or make arrests.

“The police are usually under-resourced,” explains Tina Musuya, executive director of the Center for Domestic Violence Prevention. “During an emergency like this? Violence against women is a forgotten territory.”

Amid the pandemic, police vehicles were reallocated to the Covid-19 response, which left a shortage elsewhere. Several organizations who supported police force with cars before the transport ban have since been given permission to do so again. IJM, for example, is providing cars to assist police investigations in to gender-based violence crimes.

Many women and children flee their abusers with nowhere to go: all domestic violence shelters have closed across the country, bar one, though this may change as the lockdown gradually lifts. The police have recently opened a new temporary shelter in Kampala, and launched a toll-free line in a bid to take care of the increasing number of cases.

“It’s astonishing,” says Asia Russell of Health GAP, a HIV advocacy organization with staff in Uganda. “The mode of implementation of the Covid-19 response has killed people,” she adds, talking about vulnerable groups such as for example women experiencing violence, with chronic illnesses and those who are pregnant.

“Where is the infrastructure for communities who are experiencing increased terror? Don’t they matter?” Russell says.

Weeks after Veronica was released from hospital, her eye remains painful.

She and her husband have not spoken since that “fateful night,” she says, before adding firmly: “I’m not going to have contact with him again.”

She still has difficulty sleeping, but she feels safe and, for the time being, that will do.

Louise Donovan is a Nairobi-based correspondent with The Fuller Project , a journalism nonprofit reporting on global problems impacting women.

Top image: Shutterstock/CNN Photo Illustration by Gabrielle Smith