Smoke was observed in one of the three carriages of the second line that arrived at the Republic Square metro station in Yerevan on May 10 at around 5:00 pm, said Tatyan Khachatryan, spokeswoman for the Karen Demirchyan Metro in Yerevan.

“Due to the failure of the train, a violation of the traffic schedule was registered. By the order of the train controller, the passengers were lowered էլ the train was moved էլ assembly station.

E-mail A new train was immediately taken out of the assembly line to restore the route schedule. “The management of the metro apologizes to the passengers for the inconvenience,” Khachatryan wrote on his Facebook page.