A thousand flags honor Massachusetts military heroes in a scaled-back Memorial Day observance

Volunteers functioned over night to put 1,000 American flags on the Boston Common– every one was 6 feet apart to motivate social distancing.

Traditionally, the location would certainly be loaded with 37,309 flags standing for the Massachusetts males and females that have actually passed away offering the United States given that the Revolutionary War.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, which has actually arranged the screen for 10 years, decided earlier this month that it would not be safe to produce that numerous flags as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.