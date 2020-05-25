A thousand flags honor Massachusetts military heroes in a scaled-back Memorial Day observance

Volunteers functioned over night to put 1,000 American flags on the Boston Common– every one was 6 feet apart to motivate social distancing.
Traditionally, the location would certainly be loaded with 37,309 flags standing for the Massachusetts males and females that have actually passed away offering the United States given that the Revolutionary War.
The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, which has actually arranged the screen for 10 years, decided earlier this month that it would not be safe to produce that numerous flags as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The team prompted individuals to fly flags in your home, or print one out and display it in their window to produce a online flag yard.
“Together, we can send a powerful message of support to bereaved military families that even in difficult times, we remember and honor our fallen heroes,” Diane Nealon the team’s exec supervisor, claimed in a declaration.
MassachusettsGov Charlie Baker checked out the screen on Monday and also called it a “powerful tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, and to their families,” in a post on Twitter.
“While the dedication looked much different this year, the commitment to honoring and remembering remains,” the tweet claimed.