A third Spotify-owned podcast company is starting a union

Parcast, the podcast production company Spotify gotten in 2015,is unionizing The Writers Guild of America, East revealed the news today, in addition to a letter about why Parcast, which concentrates on real criminal offense and secret programs, chose to arrange.

The production company states it wishes to see Spotify dedicate to variety, equity, and addition, along with preserve a sensible work and overtime payment. Parcast is likewise looking for clear task descriptions, fair pay, transparent wage bands, and motion around innovative and IP. From here, Spotify now can either acknowledge the union willingly, which would set it as much as start agreement settlements, or demand a vote from union members to show they have assistance. (Disclosure: Vox Media’s editorial group, that includes The Verge, is likewise unionized with WGAE.)

In a remark to The Verge, Spotify stated: “We confirm that we have received a formal notice from the union and plan to review.”

Proud to reveal the development of our union with the@WGAEast We enjoy making podcasts and are positive that our union will assist guarantee a sustainable, fair future in our fast-changing market. pic.twitter.com/sQ0X4XH3Ju — Parcast Union (@ParcastUnion) September 2, 2020

This implies Parcast is now signing up with Gimlet Media and The Ringer, other …