A THIRD person has tested positive for coronavirus in Queensland in 24 hours

A third person has tested positive to COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The case is linked to a state school in Springwood, south ofBrisbane

It’s not yet understood if the brand-new case is connected to 2 19- year-old females with coronavirus rested on their border statement kinds and evaded quarantine to get in Queensland.

The set, who flew back from Melbourne by means of Sydney on July 21 after taking a trip together, were active in the neighborhood for 8 days prior to separating.

Shopping centres, dining establishments, a school, and a church they went to will shut while authorities rush to perform contact tracing.

Scores of the females’s contacts will be required to separate, and aged care centers in the Metro South Health area will return to lock down as the state attempts to prevent a break out.

It triggered Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reveal all Sydneysiders will be prohibited from getting in the state fromSaturday

Queensland locals returning will need to separate in a hotel for 14 days at their own expenditure.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young called the set ‘negligent’ and stated she was ‘really dissatisfied’.

The teenagers took a trip on flights VA 863 and VA977 Queensland Health contact tracers are recognizing close contacts from those flights.

Health Minister Steven Miles stated there was a big quantity of contact tracing that required to be finished with the neighborhood also.

‘These girls have actually set about their organisation within the neighborhoods that they live in therefore there will be a big quantity of contact tracing to be done, mainly within it the Logan and Springfield locations, consisting of shopping center, dining establishments and a church.’

One of the females went to the Orion Springfield Central in Ipswich, south-west of Brisbane, on Sunday where she dined at the Peak Thai dining establishment about 6.30 pm.

There are now 8 actives cases left in Queensland following 3 brand-new cases onWednesday