A Texas officer runs into a burning house and saves an 8-year-old boy

As Cristobal Marin was driving Monday to get feed for his horses in Socorro, a city in El Paso County, he saw a large plume of smoke. Marin told CNN he turned in the direction of the smoke, that has been coming from a residential area, to see if that he could help. When he arrived, he said an officer wearing a bulletproof vest and breathing apparatus was running out of the flames carrying a child.

In video Marin recorded, it shows Socorro police officer Joshua Gonzalez running toward the mobile home where thick black smoke and orange flames were seen coming out of it.

“As I parked my patrol unit I could feel the heat coming from the residence,” Gonzalez told CNN affiliate KVIA . “Once I made myself present to the people standing by, I asked them what was going on and they said somebody was inside the residence, that there were people in there … it was well within my heart and soul to run in and try and get these people out.”

The officer said that the doorway to the house was hot to the touch and when that he entered that he found two adults, the one which was elderly, and an 8-year-old boy.