A Texas officer runs into a burning house and saves an 8-year-old boy

As Cristobal Marin was driving Monday to get feed for his horses in Socorro, a city in El Paso County, he saw a large plume of smoke. Marin told CNN he turned in the direction of the smoke, that has been coming from a residential area, to see if that he could help. When he arrived, he said an officer wearing a bulletproof vest and breathing apparatus was running out of the flames carrying a child.
In video Marin recorded, it shows Socorro police officer Joshua Gonzalez running toward the mobile home where thick black smoke and orange flames were seen coming out of it.
The officer said that the doorway to the house was hot to the touch and when that he entered that he found two adults, the one which was elderly, and an 8-year-old boy.
“The house was already full of smoke, I could barely breathe and I even advised them, ‘cover your mouths’, to try to get out as soon as possible safely,” Gonzalez said. “From that point, I grabbed the child and I held him tight in my arms and I ran out with him and got him to the street where there was a couple of neighbors … to take care of him.”
The other two adults in the home were brought to safety, Gonzalez said, by an off duty firefighter that has been on the scene. The boy did not suffer any injuries, based on KVIA, nevertheless the elderly adult was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
They also added that neighbors used their water hoses to simply help put the flames out until the fire department arrived.
“… thank you to the residents and emphasize that what we saw happen yesterday was an example of friends and neighbors helping one another under extreme circumstances,” the authorities statement said.
The rescued boy told Gonzalez on the scene that he really was sad his football cleats were lost in the fire, based on KVIA. The officer agreed to buy him new ones.