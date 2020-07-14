A Texas ICU nurse is hospitalized with Covid-19 after testing negative

Heather Valentine, 24, isn’t exactly sure whom she may have picked it up from and told CNN on Tuesday that she was reluctant to even accept that she had symptoms.

Valentine was exhausted a week ago after her third daily hospital shift in a row in Houston, she said, but didn’t think much of it until the body aches, a fever and a small cough surfaced.

On Saturday, her doctor, Joseph Varon , called and asked Valentine to go in for a CT scan, she said. Between the CT scan results indicating the virus’ effect on her lungs and other lab results, Valentine said Varon told her he was certain she had Covid-19, even though her swab test had come back negative.

“I could’ve required intubation if I would have waited a couple days more,” Valentine said, “which is so crazy to hear as an ICU nurse.”

Regardless of how young or how healthy someone thinks they are, Valentine said it’s important to still be careful.

As a frontline worker, it’s been hard, Valentine said. She and her colleagues are getting tired, but they’re making every effort to make sure patients are taken care of.

The way to fight the coronavirus, Valentine said, is to respect one another and to understand that even though someone doesn’t have symptoms, there’s still no guarantee they may not have it.

“If you have any kind of symptom, stay home, get checked out, don’t wait until you can’t breathe to go get help,” she said.

Valentine is still in the hospital but said she’s doing much better than the day she was admitted.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but I’m a perfect example,” she said. “Take every precaution, wear a mask, don’t go out if you don’t have to, it’s not worth it.”