A teenager’s guide to building the world’s best pandemic and protest trackers

Schiffmann may have rested on his laurels, but the murder of George Floyd prompted still another project. This new site is simple and serves one primary purpose: find local protests.

So how did Schiffmann do it? We spoke to him to find out how that he got involved—and what advice that he could give anyone else who fancies doing something similar.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Learn from the small projects. I made a website for my senior high school last fall that tracked sports scores, web-scraping statistics I was getting from the state sports web site. The original was a dreadful website made like a billion years ago. It’s really hard to read and ugly. So I started remaking the school sports site; I accidentally brought the servers down twice. I coded it so the site figured out whose score was higher. If we had an increased score, there clearly was a green W for “win.” If they [the opposing team] had an increased score, there clearly was a red L for “loss.” That website was a precursor for ncov2019.

The 2020 protest site was pretty similar. I saw the protests happening. I was seeing a lot of people talking but not doing anything but post something on Instagram. I thought I will use my platform and actually do something more. I started the website to help.

Identify the problem from your experience. I started [ncov2019] in late December, early January. I was curious about the coronavirus numbers, but easily wanted the most up-to-date information, I had to look to the Chinese government—and I don’t speak Chinese. The alternative was to read news articles, nevertheless they didn’t update dynamically. I was trying to just find a nice-looking dashboard tracker, but I couldn’t find any.

Ask for help. I have lots of people helping with researching information. Within 36 hours of posting on some coding sites, I had help. There will be a lot of information you have to by hand gather. I’ve a team of 12 high-schoolers, around my age, like seniors. I met them all on line, and they’re all over. A lot of them are in Asia.

Be patient. I took [coronavirus] information straight from the sources of these government places and started working on the dashboard. I didn’t are expecting it to be a world wide pandemic or for the website to be that popular. For a while, all through most of January, traffic was decent, like 30,000 a day—not nothing, although not that great. It was neat to see that everyone was using it. I dropped it in my local NextDoor as the coronavirus had its first US case, and that’s when people around me were like, ‘This is interesting.’” [Schiffman lives in Washington, which is where early cases of coronavirus were located.] Eventually, two weeks later, someone from NextDoor tipped Geekwire, who wrote an article on ncov, and within 24 hours, it went national. Now there’s tons of trackers, but do not require have close to the traffic of mine, and most of them are not created in early January.

Be willing to learn. I use web scraping. It’s complicated, nonetheless it downloads the html of any web site, then parses it. So for example, I acquired the Korean government’s health department information. I’m able to down load the tables on the site and then add it to the hundreds of countries, then put the breakdowns and all that. Maintaining a website like this [ncov] is a lot of hassle, and as more countries get diseased, individual things can go wrong. I’m not a professional programmer, and I didn’t have the servers for a number of traffic, therefore i taught myself the basics of Linux in a weekend and now I personally use that to access the servers. For the 2020 protest, it’s now automatic and maybe not manual.

The thing is, you are able to learn any such thing online. Any question I’ve, I can just literally search it on line or continue chatrooms with developers. They’re often willing to assist you to. And probably, someone has already established the same question you’ve had before.”

Know the limits of what you can do with the information you have. All countries are supposed to get this to information available, and with countries like South Korea, it’s probably easy to understand and trust. But there are authoritarian governments like Russia and China where it’s hard to know if we could trust the information. A lot of my users have said there’s underreported information in plenty of places which may not have the testing infrastructure, like some countries in Africa. And then there’s the US, which hasn’t done a great job.

I don’t want to be hated by people, but several things were very disorganized [in the US compared with other countries]. The world wasn’t prepared for a pandemic similar to this, and every thing was chaotic, but the US was not prepared for a pandemic with this scale.

Keep costs in mind. I talked to one guy who made an identical tracking site and was paying $700 a month. I’m paying like nothing, like zero cents. I’m employing a private server and had a $100 referral credit through Linux that got me far. I think I had to put in $5 at one point because there were more and more people concurrently on the web site.

The Cloudflare CEO sent me some shirts once when they saw that I used their stuff through an interview. They said they never see themselves portrayed definitely and got me an unlimited Cloudflare account with free hosting. So both of them [ncov and the protest tracking site] are hosted for free today. Otherwise, I’d be paying a couple thousand [dollars] per month.

Remember your role and responsibility. Being the biggest site out there for coronavirus information is really cool! It’s insane. It’s employed by epidemiologists. So many people count on the web site, and there’s a lot of international pressure. If something arises and it’s daytime in Africa but I’m sleeping, well, I’ve to handle it and get up and address it.

Don’t let the trolls deter you. A large amount of times I wake up at 3 a.m. to search through the web server and figure problems out. A large amount of sketchy things have happened. I’m not just a professional developer, so it takes me time. A large amount of people have said, “Oh this is so easy to program, any experienced developer could have made this in a week or so.” I’m like, “If it’s so easy, why didn’t you do it?”

School is fine, but passions count. I didn’t go to training or college or any such thing. I just have a lot of self-motivation in figuring things out. The best way to learn programming, or any such thing in general, is to just try something simple and figure things out as you complement.

I’m not a great student. No, really—I was a really bad student. I had a 1.7 GPA. I focused my time on programming-related stuff. In ceramics class the teacher would change and I was just working on my coronavirus site, which is what I was passionate about. I couldn’t focus in virtually any class. I’d stay up late focusing on programming—my attendance rate was 60%. My parents were always hassling me about this. They didn’t care about my programming thing. School is something I was terrible at, therefore i did dual enrollment at community college and Mercer High School [where he attended], but even there, I was always programming things.

Remember who you are—even if it’s tempting maybe not to. A lot of adults have asked me why I haven’t taken any deals for selling the site. And honestly, I don’t want to. I will see why adults are against my decision. I just want to make really high-impact stuff. I possibly could have made something really big and lived the rest of my life in the Bahamas. But I suppose I don’t care to do that; I would like to keep on to make high-impact stuff for a lot of people. Also, easily sold, there would be adverts. That could have caused plenty of problems just in case I wanted to shut it down in the future, and would make the site really ugly. I prefer being accountable for my own projects.

What’s next? I have plenty of ideas, I suppose. I want to do more. I am considering the election, about the user experience, about how to make a good interface. I’m getting better and better at user experiences. I don’t want to track things forever. I also like to sleep a lot. I’m still sleeping all day.

I type of plan to go to college sooner or later, maybe? [Pause] I probably won’t go to college. I’m focusing on more interesting things.