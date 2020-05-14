A teenager accidentally hit and killed her father while learning to park a truck

The 46- year-old male later on passed away of his injuries.

Tarpon Springs Police claimed in a declaration that the father was revealing his little girl exactly how to park the Ford F-150

The father left the truck and stood in front of the car after his little girl drew right into a garage. Police claimed the little girl was going to back up, however inadvertently hit the accelerator while the truck was still in drive.

The truck looked at a visual, struck the father and after that struck a tree, according to the declaration.