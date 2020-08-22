A Taco Bell employee saved a man’s life after he passed out in the drive-thru

Want more motivating, favorable news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the greatin life It will brighten your inbox every Saturday early morning.

Sonja Nixon Frazier, the graveyard shift supervisor at a Taco Bell dining establishment in Clarksville, does not generally work throughout the day. But on August 12, in a lucky turn of occasions, she occurred to be on task when she and 2 colleagues seen a vehicle driving in the incorrect instructions.

“We saw the driver was slumped over the wheel so we ran to him and pulled him out of the car,” Frazier, 37, informed CNN. “I checked for a pulse and found that it was vague. I almost couldn’t find it at first. My coworker called 911, but I noticed his fingertips, his ears, and his lips were all blue.”

Frazier right away turned him over and started carrying out CPR while speaking to the male and informing him whatever was going to be alright. After around 11 minutes of CPR, very first responders got to the scene and took control of.

“I saw him grab one of their arms when they were lifting him up in the stretcher and that was when I knew he would be okay,” Frazier stated. “I don’t look at myself as a hero. This is what I was supposed to do. It doesn’t matter who he was or what skin color he had. I knew I was there to save his life. But it really was overwhelming emotionally. After I just smoked a cigarette and cried.”

Marquita Johnson, the Clarksville Taco Bell basic supervisor, informed CNN she “was in tears” when she discovered out what occurred. She states she was not stunned …

