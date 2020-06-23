A surge in cases shows the coronavirus won’t go away soon

Data shows international cases are rising at file ranges, a lot of them in Latin America and Asia, in international locations that by no means actually obtained a grip on the virus, corresponding to Brazil, Mexico and India.

In different international locations which have made good progress in slowing or containing the virus — together with Germany, South Korea and Australia — new spikes in case numbers spotlight simply how fragile the post-lockdown atmosphere could be.

The state’s Prime Minister, Armin Laschet, introduced on Tuesday that the whole district of Guetersloh — which is residence to greater than 360,000 individuals — could be locked down for the subsequent week.

Daycare facilities and faculties in the district had already shut due to the outbreak, and eating places, bars and gymnasiums will now additionally shut for per week. Outdoor gatherings of greater than two individuals have as soon as once more been banned.

The outbreak has despatched the nation’s Covid-19 replica charge (R) hovering to 2.88, which means every individual with the virus is infecting a mean of two.88 different individuals. Germany has tried to maintain the R beneath 1.

Health officers in South Korea, which in some ways gave the world a textbook mannequin of how to reply to the virus, mentioned on Monday {that a} second wave of infections was already underway there, having begun throughout a vacation interval in May.

Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mentioned the nation’s first wave had ended in April, when new cases decreased to round 10 a day. Since a spike at the finish of May, every day confirmed cases have been usually between 30 and 60. A whole of 281 individuals have died of Covid-19 in South Korea.

In Australia, which has reported 102 deaths and simply over 7,400 cases of coronavirus, a new outbreak in the state of Victoria has pressured authorities to tighten or reimpose many restrictions.

“We’ve had more than 120 new cases in the past seven days and the main cause for this increase has been through cases in families,” mentioned Victoria Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton.

“People have not followed our advice around physical distancing, hygiene, and limiting the number of people you invite in your home,” he added.

An acceleration

In Brazil, Mexico and India, the story is completely different: These international locations have struggled to get a grip on the virus, and their case numbers are nonetheless rising quickly.

In Brazil, the place President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, cases are rising by about 20,000 a day and deaths by round 1,000 every day. The nation has the second-highest an infection numbers in the world, with greater than 1.1 million cases, whereas greater than 50,000 individuals have died of the virus.

On Monday, Mexico recorded the next every day loss of life depend than Brazil for the second consecutive day, with 759 newly recorded deaths and nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, bringing the whole variety of confirmed cases in the nation to over 185,000 and the loss of life toll to greater than 22,500.

It’s the identical pattern in India, which has reported greater than 100,000 new cases in the previous eight days. It now has greater than 440,000 cases and 14,000 confirmed deaths. The nation imposed a lockdown in late March however was fast to start easing restrictions. Indians are reporting that hospitals are overwhelmed, and folks searching for assessments and therapy are being turned away.

All case and loss of life totals are from Johns Hopkins University.