A summer camp in Missouri and another in Arkansas close due to Covid-19 outbreaks

While 31 of the infected were tested onsite, many of the other cases were tested once they had came ultimately back to their homes. Just one positive case resides in Stone County, where in actuality the camp is situated. The K-2 camp is for teenagers, aged 13-18, according to Kanakuk’s web site.

The health department added it is working closely with camp officials to identify exposed individuals and quarantine them.

Meanwhile, in Mount Ida, Arkansas, Camp Ozark has temporarily shuttered its doors, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas cabinet secretary for the Department of Health.