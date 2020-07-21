A sudden check announced in Southern and Western military districts of Russian Armed Forces – Panorama

A surprise inspection of the troops of Southern and Western military districts of Russian Armed Forces, separate formations of the central subordination, airborne troops and marines of the Northern and Pacific fleets is being conducted, the defense ministry reported.

According to the source, this event is planned to assess the ability of the Armed Forces to ensure military security in the south-west of the Russian Federation, where serious threats of a terrorist nature remain, and to prepare for the strategic command and staff exercise “Caucasus-2020”.

During the inspection, 56 tactical-level exercises are planned to be conducted with the troops. 35 grounds and training fields are being used, as well as 17 sea ranges of the Black and Caspian seas. In total, 149,755 military personnel, 26,820 weapons and military equipment, 414 aircraft, 106 ships and support vessels were involved in the sudden check.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gave an order to provide for the implementation of combat training and coordination programs in the framework of exercises and control classes.