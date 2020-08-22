A Storm Is Brewing for Ethereum By Cointelegraph

By
Jasyson
-

Cointelegraph Consulting: A Storm Is Brewing for Ethereum

The most current findings in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter recommend that Ether will not sustain its rally.

The 365-day market-value-to-realized-value ratio of Ethereum’s native Ether ( ETH) token is presently at a two-year high of 1.88. This shows that Ether’s long-lasting holders are currently up 88% on their preliminary financial investment, usually. This is the greatest typical earnings for Ether’s long-lasting holders given that February 2018, and there’s an increasing reward to offer and take revenues.

