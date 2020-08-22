A Storm Is Brewing for Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: A Storm Is Brewing for Ethereum
The most current findings in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter recommend that Ether will not sustain its rally.
The 365-day market-value-to-realized-value ratio of Ethereum’s native Ether ( ETH) token is presently at a two-year high of 1.88. This shows that Ether’s long-lasting holders are currently up 88% on their preliminary financial investment, usually. This is the greatest typical earnings for Ether’s long-lasting holders given that February 2018, and there’s an increasing reward to offer and take revenues.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the …