A Statistician Explains How 1 Figure Shows The US Isn’t Doing Enough Testing Yet

The US has actually carried out more coronavirus tests than any other nation worldwide. Yet, at the very same time, the US is especially underperforming in regards to reducingCOVID-19 Confirmed cases– in addition to deaths– are rising in numerous parts of the nation.

Some individuals have actually argued that the boost in cases is exclusively due to increased testing.

I am a statistician who studies how mathematics and data can be utilized to track illness. The claim that the boost in cases is just triggered by boosts in testing is simply not real. But how do public health authorities understand this?

Testing, validated cases and overall cases

COVID-19 testing has 2 functions. The very first is to validate a medical diagnosis so that medical treatment can be properly rendered. The 2nd is to do monitoring for tracking and illness suppression– consisting of discovering those who may be asymptomatic or just have moderate signs– so that people and public health authorities can do something about it to slow the spread of the virus.

At a White House rundown on July 13, the president stated, “When you test, you create cases.”

The issue with this declaration is that anybody who is contaminated with the coronavirus is, by meaning, a case. Since taking a COVID-19 test does not trigger an individual to get coronavirus, similar to taking a pregnancy test does not …