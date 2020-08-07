A South Korean lawmaker has come under fire for her outfit. Her crime? She wore a dress

The appearance in concern? A red and white t-shirt dress.

Not long after lawmaker Ryu Ho- jeong wore the dress to South Korea’s legal assembly on Tuesday, social networks was flooded with misogynistic remarks about her attire, showing something of the sexism that female political leaders in the nation can deal with.

Some posters stated her appearance was not proper for parliament, where 19% of agents are ladies– the biggest ever percentage of female legislators in South Korea’s legislature, however still low by global requirements. Others questioned why she should have to be in parliament in the very first location.

“Soon she’ll come to work in a bikini,” composed one. “Is this a bar?” composed another on a Facebook page for fans of President Moon Jae- in’s left-wing DemocraticParty Some likewise questioned her age– at 27, Ryu is the youngest member of the NationalAssembly

Ryu informed Yonhap that she had actually used the dress to “shatter the tradition” of legislators using matches, including that “the authority of the National Assembly is not built upon those suits.” But while Ryu’s attire raised debate online, it triggered assistance from both her celebration and the judgment DemocraticParty . Ryu is a member of the left-wing minority Justice Party, which stated that she had actually been assaulted by vitriolic, sexist remarks. “We cannot agree at all with the voice that paints a female politician as lacking qualification by evaluating her look and image rather than her legislative work,” the celebration stated in a …

