RA: Gegharkunik Region: Shoghakat community: secondary: at school posted: is: արևային: station:`: RA:–to whom? Lithuanian: Embassy: with support:

The 20 kW power plant will meet the energy demand of the educational institution and provide additional benefits for the school.

The opening of the station was attended by the RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arthur Martirosyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to the RA Inga Stanite-Tolochkiene, the RA Gegharkunik Governor Karen Sargsyan, the Ministry of Education and Science, as well as “Solet Technics”. OHM ENERGY “representatives of companies.

In his welcoming speech, the Deputy Minister of Education and Science Arthur Martirosyan congratulated the students and teachers of the school on the opening of the training station, emphasizing that the installation of energy-saving equipment in the school is a step towards the future.

“The idea of ​​a solar station is a significant step, especially in the direction of ecological education and the development of a green economy. The development of ecological education in the conditions of climate change and global warming is a priority. The installation of a solar station will be an additional reason for the children of this school to think about the protection of the environment. At the same time, the solar station is symbolic of the Armenian-Lithuanian friendly relations, as a pledge of cooperation, which is strengthening day by day, “Arthur Martirosyan noted.

According to him, the Armenian-Lithuanian bilateral relations have experienced noticeable development in the fields of education, culture and youth.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to the Republic of Armenia Inga Stanite-Tolochkiene stated that it is already the second year that programs aimed at the development of green economy are being implemented in different settlements of Armenia with the support of the Lithuanian Government.

“The money that will be saved due to the reduction of energy costs can be invested in the implementation of innovation projects. Earth stations are primarily useful for protecting the environment. The development of the green economy is a revolutionary wave that started a long time ago in Lithuania. We have already achieved some results in this area. “As Armenia is a warm country of the sun, we can say with confidence that the solar energy is for your country, it can contribute to the increase of energy security,” said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to the Republic of Armenia Inga Stanite-Tolochkiene.

Gegharkunik Governor Karen Sargsyan thanked the Lithuanian Ambassador for the cooperation and stressed that the localization of the Lithuanian experience is important for the region.

“We are ready to discuss and implement other joint programs in different directions. “The use of alternative energy is especially important for us, as it contributes to the improvement of the environmental situation, which is one of our priorities,” said the governor.

It should be noted that with the support of the Lithuanian Embassy, ​​8 solar stations are being installed in schools, preschools and youth centers of different regions of Armenia this year.

Next year, the number of solar stations to be installed with the support of the embassy will reach 19. The main financing of the station is provided by the Lithuanian side, the Armenian side provides co-financing in the amount of 15-20%.

The cost of the solar station program installed in the secondary school of Shoghakat community of Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia is about 32 thousand euros. According to the school principal Milena Osepyan, the school spends about 1.5 million drams annually on gas and electricity. So far, the school has been heated by gas stoves, only the classrooms have been heated.

GHorg Hakhnazaryan, Commercial Director of OHM ENERGY Company, which installed the station, assures that the production capacity of the solar station will allow the school to switch to heating with electric stoves, giving up gas stoves.

Let’s add that 86 children study in the secondary school of Shoghakat community, including the students of the preschool.

RA: KGMS: MINISTRY: PUBLICITY: WITH: CONNECTIONS: AND: INFORMATION: DEPARTMENT: