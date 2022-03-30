According to Aravot.am, the deputy head of Avan administrative district Nerses Poghosyan was found with a zero-dose drug alkaloid in his pipette, but a search of his house revealed a small dose of hashish.
The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is underway.
We tried to get an explanation from Nerses Poghosyan, but he did not want his comments to be published.
His lawyer Yura Avayan told us that they are not familiar with the expert opinion yet, he can not comment, but assured that there is no evidence of his client using drugs.
Arpine SIMONYAN
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.