According to Aravot.am, the deputy head of Avan administrative district Nerses Poghosyan was found with a zero-dose drug alkaloid in his pipette, but a search of his house revealed a small dose of hashish.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is underway.

We tried to get an explanation from Nerses Poghosyan, but he did not want his comments to be published.

His lawyer Yura Avayan told us that they are not familiar with the expert opinion yet, he can not comment, but assured that there is no evidence of his client using drugs.

