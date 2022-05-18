A sitting of the Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place.

Besides the members of the Security Council, the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan and the Deputy Minister of Defense Karen Brutyan also took part in the sitting.

Current issues related to the competence of the Security Council were discussed.