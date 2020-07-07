A single super-spreader forced pub, vape bar and Indian restaurant to close after Super Saturday

A single super-spreader forced a pub, a vape bar and an Indian restaurant to close when he went boozing on ‘Super Saturday’.

The mystery drinker visited The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset before heading to Vape Escape during his bar crawl, locals have claimed.

A driver from takeaway Saagar Indian had already been in the exact same pub since the man, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The three venues were forced to close out of precaution, clean and disinfect the premises, and have all their staff tested.

Though Vape Escape has reopened again, The Lighthouse Inn remains closed. The Indian takeaway is also closed ‘temporarily’.

It comes after two other pubs in West Yorkshire and Hampshire were forced to close after Britons flocked to pubs in England on Saturday.

Thousands of boozers reopened their doors to the public following months of lockdown. Over half remained shut, however.

Jess Green, manager of The Lighthouse, said: ‘The pub won’t re-open until our seven staff have tested negative and we have to get the test outcomes back today.

‘We’ve decided to close the pub to keep our staff and customers safe. We completed a full clean of the pub on Monday, consistent with government guidance, and so we could actually re-open.

‘But we now have pro-actively taken the decision to close – and we now have received plenty of positive feedback from the neighborhood community.

‘The man who tested positive has been doing the right part of informing the firms that he attended so we could inform clients and get everyone tested.’

The Indian takeaway, Saagar Indian, has also put a notice in the window stating that they had closed temporarily as a precaution.

Vape Escape was also visited by the person, but they have previously being able to reopen thanks to negative test results and a thorough ‘deep clean’

Then they shared further news on social media, stating that one of the staff could have come into contact with the infected man.

They wrote: ‘It saddens me to let you know all that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are closing Saagar Indian takeaway until Friday.

‘This is really because one of the drivers has been in the exact same pub since the person who has tested positive to Covid-19.

‘This decision had not been made easily, however of these tough times everyone’s health could be the number one priority.

‘During this period we are deep cleaning the whole building to ensure when it is re-opened we will be ready to go.’

‘We look forward to seeing you all again quickly.’

The Village Home in Alverstoke, Hampshire is one of three pubs which were forced to close after a customer tested positive for coronavirus

Owner Leanne Underhill, said: ‘It was not the re-opening we had in the offing and we were informed on Sunday that a customer who had visited us had tested positive.

‘All of our staff have been tested and attended back negative. All clients have already been informed, in line with Government guidance.

‘We have been following most of the safety directions and because we took the names and variety of customers because they entered the bar.

‘All of these have been able to be contacted.

‘As soon as I got the message about the positive test result on Sunday, I instantly closed the bar, locked up and spoke with the NHS and Police who informed us of the correct steps, all of which we now have followed.

‘We have undertaken a complete, deep clean and steam cleaned the premises and also disinfected everything, including all customer areas including the toilets.’

The Fox and Hounds, in Batley, Yorkshire, wrote: ‘This morning I obtained a telephone call off an individual which visited our pub on Saturday to say they’d tested positive for coronavirus’

The Fox and Hounds wrote on Facebook: ‘I got a telephone call off an individual which visited our pub on Saturday to say they’d tested positive for coronavirus.

‘On their visit they was unaware and had no symptoms but after seeing a post off another place they’d visited thought it had been best to take a test to that can come back positive. Due to privacy reason we will not be naming this person.’

Management have sought advice from NHS Track and Trace. All staff have already been tested for the virus and the pub is undergoing a deep clean.

Scenes in London on Saturday night saw young people getting drunk and abandoning social distancing rules on day one of pubs reopening and lockdown rules loosening

‘We grasp this is a scary time but want to ensure our customer safety is our main priority in these tough times,’ the post read.

‘Over recent years weeks we now have put many hard work to the pub following government guidance to get us opened back up.

‘Anyone that has visited us this weekend can easily see our new lay out of tables of 1metre plus, our one of the ways systems, full table service and continuously cleaning through the duration of.’

The Lighthouse Inn said it was forced to close and contact clients who had visited on Saturday after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lighthouse said pub staff were contacting clients to alert them to the positive virus test.

‘This isn’t the message we wanted to write about so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive to Covid-19,’ the pub posted.

‘We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday. All our staff ‘re going to be tested and we will re-open when the time is safe to do this.’

Meanwhile, The Village Home said they hoped to reopen on Saturday: ‘Anyone who was simply in the pub within the weekend you don’t have to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group.’

It comes as an expert warned that Britain are affected ‘big’ COVID-19 outbreaks if people flout social distancing rules.

Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organization coronavirus expert, conceded that ‘everybody has got to have fun’ after a lot more than 100 days of lockdown.

Leicestershire Police were forced to impose an urgent dispersal order on Market Harborough (pictured) when booze-fuelled disorder erupted on Saturday night

Friends embraced in the streets of Soho, London on Sunday, the next day since lockdown restrictions were eased in England

But he warned clusters of the virus will inevitably bust out if Britons can’t obey social distancing while enjoying their newfound freedoms as pubs, restaurants and holiday destinations reopen.

The ‘one metre plus’ rule was left in tatters on ‘Super Saturday’ when jubilant drinkers called time on lockdown and descended on the country’s pubs.

Cities across Britain were heaving on a scale not seen since Boris Johnson ordered bars to close in a desperate bid to control Covid-19 on March 23.

