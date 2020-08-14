A Simple Change to Cafeteria Menus Could Make a Massive Difference to The Planet

We all know by now that eating less meat is good for the planet – the production of meat products for human consumption leaves behind a hefty carbon footprint.

And 2019 research highlighted a very simple way that canteens in schools and colleges could greatly reduce the amount of meat eaten – without actually having to cut out meat products.

Researchers conducted a study covering more than 94,000 cafeteria meal choices, and found that when the number of vegetarian options were increased – from one in four to two in four – the proportion of plant-based food purchases went up by 40-80 percent.

It may seem a little obvious that having a greater percentage of vegetarian meals in the dining selection results in more of those meals getting picked, but it’s an excellent example of how simple changes can nudge us towards better habits.

In other words, cutting down our meat consumption may not necessarily mean a serious effort of willpower or a significant amount of pre-planning – just a tweak to the menus in our schools, colleges – and maybe even offices and restaurants.

“Shifting to a more plant-based diet is one of the most effective ways of reducing the environmental footprint of food,” said conservationist Emma Garnett, from the University of Cambridge in the UK.

“Replacing some meat or fish…