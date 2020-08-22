A silver lining to the pandemic: At-home care helps patients detect life-threatening illnesses

With less in-person medical visits and more virtual ones, patients are monitoring their health in your home and capturing possibly fatal symptoms and signs previously, stimulating a motion to get more tracking gadgets into patients’ hands.
It’s among numerous at-home programs getting momentum since of the pandemic.
Mom finds her own preeclampsia
In April, since of Covid -19, Whitney Williams began having less in-person visits with her obstetrician. So the pharmacist from Lexington, Kentucky, chose to begin inspecting her high blood pressure daily in your home.
One day her high blood pressure was high, and Williams called her physician, who asked her to enter the workplace. It ends up she had actually established preeclampsia, a condition that can be fatal for mom and infant.