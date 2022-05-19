In the afternoon of May 19 in some regions, in the afternoon of 20, 23-24 և at night in most regions short-term rain և thunderstorm is expected, hail is possible in some parts. No precipitation is expected on May 21-22.

The air temperature will drop by 5-8 degrees in the afternoon of May 20.

In Yerevan, in the evening of May 19, at night on the 20th, in the afternoon, on the afternoon of the 23rd, on the 24th, from time to time short rain is expected, thunderstorms, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify to 15-18 m / s. No precipitation is expected on May 21-22.