A sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is in development, as first reported by Variety. It’s unclear when the movie is perhaps launched, however Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller are all returning for the sequel.

Fowler confirmed that he’ll be again to direct on Twitter.

Sonic the Hedgehog was successful for Paramount, incomes $70 million in its first 4 days in theaters this February, according to Variety. However, the movie initially had some controversy due to the design of its titular character.

The first design for Sonic’s movie illustration was unusually (horrifyingly) humanlike. The backlash to the look was robust sufficient that Paramount delayed the first movie from November to February to repair Sonic’s look. Sonic’s closing design appeared significantly better, harkening again his iconic look from the Sonic video video games.

“The new Sonic is so adorable that it almost makes up for a pretty generic plot and a human cast that play the roles of ‘heroic’ and ‘bad’ so straight, they could be extras in The Good Place,” mentioned former Verge staffer Dami Lee in her assessment of the movie.

It’s unclear if Ben Schwartz will probably be again as the voice of Sonic or if Jim Carrey will return as Dr. Robotnik for the sequel, but it surely looks like a secure wager that they’ll return.