A separate apartment to every family. Artsakh president instructs to make changes in the mortgage scheme – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened on Monday a working consultation with responsible officials of the concerned structures in order to make changes to the current mortgage program.

As the Information department a the President’s office reported, President Harutyunyan noted that in compliance with the pre-election promise the current mortgage program should undergo a qualitative change driven by the motto “A separate apartment to every family”. Under the instruction of the Head of the State, the new scheme must just take effect on January 1.

During the consultation Artsakh Republic Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Housing Samvel Avanesyan presented the main package of proposals for the draft decision on the expected changes that features the axioms of the policy to be completed in both urban and rural communities.