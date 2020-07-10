A secretive and controversial startup may go public. Here’s what you should know about it

But the Silicon Valley data-analytics company, that is known when planning on taking on controversial work for the government, has long shrouded it self in secrecy — simply, as CEO and cofounder Alex Karp recently explained in an interview with Axios on HBO , because clients frequently require them to keep quiet. Now, it may need certainly to shed at the least some light on its operations because the company inches closer to creating a long-rumored Wall Street debut.

Palantir said this week that it confidentially filed paperwork with the usa Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. As with any publicly-traded company, Palantir will have to disclose more of its financial history and open it self to investor scrutiny. And as with any tech company of its size — with a roughly $20 billion valuation — its initial public offering would probably be a high-profile event.

“If they do go down the IPO path, it would be a seminal moment in technology, very similar to the likes of Uber and Lyft that were private for many years then went public,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush who tracks tech businesses.

Named after the seeing stones in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings,” Palantir is based in Palo Alto, California. The company has two services and products that clients use to prepare and glean insights from mounds of data: Gotham, which was initially developed for government customers, and Foundry. Any data contained in SEC filings yet to be released publicly would most likely reveal more.

