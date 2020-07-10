A secretive and controversial startup may go public. Here’s what you should know about it

“If they do go down the IPO path, it would be a seminal moment in technology, very similar to the likes of Uber and Lyft that were private for many years then went public,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush who tracks tech businesses.
Named after the seeing stones in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings,” Palantir is based in Palo Alto, California. The company has two services and products that clients use to prepare and glean insights from mounds of data: Gotham, which was initially developed for government customers, and Foundry. Any data contained in SEC filings yet to be released publicly would most likely reveal more.
With Palantir’s IPO, there’s more at stake than investor returns. Some hope an IPO would cause greater transparency, like Jacinta Gonzalez, senior campaign organizer of organizing group Mijente, which has for ages been critical of Palantir because of its work with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and its ties to the Trump administration. But she’s also worried that the successful IPO will show more businesses that policing is good for business.
Palantir spokeswoman Lisa Gordon declined to comment for this story, citing the quiet period Palantir entered as it began the IPO process.
A history of bold claims—and controversial work
Cofounded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, a member of the alleged “PayPal mafia” and a longtime Facebook board member known for supporting Trump’s 2016 campaign, Palantir’s stated
mission is to “make the West, especially America, the strongest in the world.” The company touts its ability to manage and secure data at a massive scale.
Palantir provides governments and corporations with tools to help with everything from tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus
to zeroing in on terrorists. It even reportedly helped track down
Osama bin Laden.
Yet it has historically been quiet about the particular ways in which its services are employed, which has earned the business a shadowy reputation. What’s clear is that maintaining a relationship with the government has been key to the company for a lot of its history.
In its early years, Palantir struggled to
get investors and clients, before raising money from the CIA’s investment arm, In-Q-Tel, as well as from Thiel and his VC firm Founders Fund. Since then, the business has taken on work with the government that the others in Silicon Valley may possibly not have been more comfortable with.
In 2017, CNN reported that Palantir had helped the Los Angeles Police Department analyze data
, ranging from license plates photos to rap sheets, traffic tickets, listings of foreclosed properties and more. While this can make it easier for police to do things such as track down criminals, it also indicates how technology such as for instance Palantir’s offers law enforcement unprecedented surveillance capabilities.
More recently, Karp said in a interview
with CNBC at Davos in January that Palantir has been assisting with finding
undocumented immigrants for deportation — a thing that had for ages been rumored but unconfirmed.
“We take what amounts to strong but often controversial positions,” Karp said during the time.
And in May, Karp acknowledged in an interview with Axios on HBO
that Palantir’s technology “is used on occasion to kill people.” He explained that it can be used for targeting of kinds, including people. “If you’re looking for a terrorist in the world now you’re probably using our government product and you’re probably doing the operation that actually takes out the person in another product we built,” he said, most likely talking about Gotham and Foundry, respectively.
At a time when companies such as for instance Amazon and Microsoft said they have halted the sale
of some contested technology — namely facial-recognition systems — to US police departments, Palantir is “sort of the opposite,” said Evan Greer, deputy director at digital rights nonprofit Fight for the Future.
“I think companies like Palantir are allowing governments and institutions to weaponize our data and use it in ways that oppress people rather than lift them up,” Greer said.
The contrarian may cash in again
Just as Palantir has become the controversial businesses in Silicon Valley, so is its most famous cofounder.
Thiel is known for being a contrarian
. Thiel, a Stanford University graduate, funds a fellowship
that provides young entrepreneurs $100,000 to spend couple of years building a company rather than attending college. He has argued that monopolies are good
and coauthored a book
in 1995 called “The Diversity Myth,” criticizing the “debilitating impact” of “politically correct multiculturalism” on college education.
He was also discovered
to be bankrolling the lawsuit of Terry Bollea, popularly known as the wrestler Hulk Hogan, against Gawker Media that forced the publisher into bankruptcy. Yet he’s got also donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
“It’s precisely because I respect journalists that I do not believe they are endangered by fighting back against Gawker,” he said in a 2016 interview
, included in his reason why he did not think both activities contradicted each other.
A libertarian, he served as a surrogate
for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, going against many powerful tech CEOs and criticizing Silicon Valley in the act.
Thiel, who has invested at least $40 million
in Palantir, has defended the company’s role despite his previously articulated anti-government approach. “The government was collecting a lot of data [in the war on terrorism], a lot more than they could analyze,” that he told Fortune in March 2016.
“If we could help them make sense of data, they could end indiscriminate surveillance.”
Unlike PayPal, which was inspired
by the idea of making a currency “free from all government control and dilution,” Palantir is helping empower government agencies: it scored $1.5 billion in new contracts with the government in 2019 alone.
But Palantir may have at least one part of common with PayPal: it will more than likely make Thiel a lot of money.