A second Minneapolis ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death is released from jail

J Alexander Kueng, a former Minneapolis police officer, who had been accused of the crime of killing George Floyd is now awaiting trial. However, he was released from jail on bail. The bail for this police officer has been set at $750,000. His bail, under ‘bond and conditional release’ on Friday night has helped him get removed from the Hennepin County Jail.

J Alexander Kueng was one of the four officers who were involved in the task of apprehending George Floyd on Memorial Day. George Floyd was suspected of using a fake 20 dollar bill. The arrest was being conducted in a gruesome, racially-charged manner which eventually led to the death of Floyd. This death resulted in global protests sparking up, not only in the US but all over the world.

Thomas Lane, a 37-year-old and another officer involved in this arrest, was also released this month on a bond of $750,000.

The death of Floyd was recorded by many bystanders. The video clearly showed that officer Chavin pressed his knees against the neck of Floyd, pushing him down on the ground. Floyd repeatedly mentioned that he was having breathing problems but the officers did not listen. Floyd was pronounced dead when he was brought to the hospital.

Chavin’s bail has been marked at $1.25 million. He can reduce it if he agrees to certain conditions including not working in law enforcement, surrendering his firearms, not contacting Floyd’s family, and not leaving Minnesota.

Thao and Chauvin are still in custody.

