A second Houston firefighter has died of coronavirus

The Houston Fire Department revealed on Monday that Gerado “Jerry” Pacheco, a firefighter paramedic, died after fighting the infection. He was 50.

“The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report Firefighter Paramedic Gerado ‘Jerry’ Pacheco, 50, died this morning, August 3, 2020, after battling Coronavirus / COVID-19,” the department stated in a statement

.

Pacheco’s boy Justin is likewise a firefighter with the department, according to the declaration.

Pacheco signed up with the department in January 2004 and most just recently had actually been appointed to the Kingwood location in northeast Houston, according to the department.