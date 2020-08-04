A second Houston firefighter has died of coronavirus

The Houston Fire Department revealed on Monday that Gerado “Jerry” Pacheco, a firefighter paramedic, died after fighting the infection. He was 50.
“The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report Firefighter Paramedic Gerado ‘Jerry’ Pacheco, 50, died this morning, August 3, 2020, after battling Coronavirus / COVID-19,” the department stated in astatement
.
Pacheco’s boy Justin is likewise a firefighter with the department, according to the declaration.
Pacheco signed up with the department in January 2004 and most just recently had actually been appointed to the Kingwood location in northeast Houston, according to the department.
He is the second Houston firefighter to lose his life to Covid-19, following the death of Captain Leroy Lucio on July 20.
A group of firemens lined up to form a “wall of honor” as Pacheco’s body was wheeled into an ambulance and required to the medical inspector’s workplace, video published by the Houston Fire Department revealed.
Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the union that represents the city’s firemens, likewise grieved the loss of their good friend.
“His tragic death is another reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton stated in a statement on Facebook.
